Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy attend 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

"Hocus Pocus 2" comes out on Disney Plus this Friday, September 30.

The stars were out on the Upper West Side for the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" Tuesday night.

NEW YORK -- Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy put a spell on the red carpet at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" Tuesday night in Manhattan.

This is a sequel to the original one, which came out in 1993.

It's up to three high school students to stop the witches from causing problems.

Actress, and noted New Yorker, Sarah Jessica Parker says being back on the red carpet is a sign that things are starting to return to the way they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope so, I feel it's emerging, the city as we knew it. I think we're someways off from what was so comfortably our lives, but we're very intrepid and resilient people, New Yorkers, and we love our city, so you make every effort to get as close to being a healthy city in all of the boroughs," Parker said.

"Hocus Pocus 2" premieres this Friday on Disney Plus.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

