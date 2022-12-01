Holiday shipping deadlines 2022: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

2022 holiday shipping deadlines may be as early as Dec. 8.

UPS is gearing up for the holiday shipping season at its massive plant in Hodgkins, Illinois.

NEW YORK -- The North Pole isn't the only place feeling the holiday crush -- the nation's major shipping companies are working hard to get holiday shoppers' packages delivered on time this year.

The United States Postal Service and private shippers UPS and FedEx project to have enough capacity after struggling for the past two years, when many people hunkered down at home and turned to online shopping.

Here are recommended holiday 2022 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

For delivery before Dec. 25

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 17

First Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

UPS holiday 2022 shipping deadlines

For Dec. 24 delivery

UPS Ground: UPS recommends its self-service options for calculating delivery time

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 22

Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses.

FedEx holiday 2022 shipping deadlines

Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 8

FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 8

FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 14

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

FedEx Freight Priority and Direct: Dec. 14

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 20

FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 21

FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 22

2Day & 2Day AM*: Dec. 21

Extra Hours*: Dec. 22

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 23

*With optional Saturday Delivery (a $16 per package surcharge), your last day to ship can be extended by an additional day to 12/23 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight and to 12/22 for FedEx 2Day.

Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.

These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.