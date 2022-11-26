Holiday travel: More than 2K flights delayed on Saturday as travelers return home

Some travelers looking to fly home Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday are dealing with frustration.

As of mid-afternoon, FlightAware shows more than 2,300 flights delayed into, out of, or within the United States.

Nearly 40 flights have been canceled.

The greatest numbers of delays are in airports in Dallas and Houston.

Areas of the south are dealing with storms and severe weather. That storm system is making its way to the east.

