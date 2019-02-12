Hollywood Casino Aurora evacuated due to threat

Hollywood Casino Aurora was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a man made threatening statements to an employee, Illinois State Police said.State police said the man was taken into custody after making threats mentioning a bomb and saying he parked a two-axle box truck in front of the casino. The Kane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad conducted a sweep of the box truck and casino and found nothing.As a precaution, the casino, the valet parking deck across the street and adjoining businesses to the casino were evacuated. Westbound traffic on New York Street was also temporarily closed at Broadway but roads reopened around 8 p.m.The man remains in the custody of the Aurora Police Department and charges are pending.