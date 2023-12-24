Hundreds attend Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral

Hundreds of parishioners gathered for for Holy Name Cathedral Christmas Eve service on Sunday, ahead of Midnight Mass.

Hundreds of parishioners gathered for for Holy Name Cathedral Christmas Eve service on Sunday, ahead of Midnight Mass.

Hundreds of parishioners gathered for for Holy Name Cathedral Christmas Eve service on Sunday, ahead of Midnight Mass.

Hundreds of parishioners gathered for for Holy Name Cathedral Christmas Eve service on Sunday, ahead of Midnight Mass.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas Eve mass at Holy Name Cathedral is one of the most attended masses throughout the whole year, drawing in people from Chicago and around the world.

Holy Name Cathedral is beautifully adorned with festive decoration from the cathedral doors all the way to the altar.

Hundreds of parishioners, side-by-side, are all celebrating the Christmas Eve Vigil Mass.

"What we're going to be doing at mass is we're going to be praying and singing," said Lydia McCarty.

For celebrating Catholics there, Sunday marks the end of the Advent season that leads into one of the holiest holidays for Christians around the world: Christmas Day and the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

"It really leads up to coming of God among us, that Jesus loves us so he came in to our humanity, our misery, our pain. He knows what we go through. He walks with us, and he brings us light as we walk in darkness," said Father Andy Matijevic.

People attending mass said the end of Advent and the start of the Christmas, for them, marks a time of reflection, appreciation and hope going into a new year.

"Giving back to people, and really leaning in to the meaning of family and peace, and just lifting each other up and supporting each other," said Ashley Galston.

There will be another Vigil Mass at 6 p.m. and one the most widely-attended mass, Midnight Mass, will start with Carols at 11:30 p.m.