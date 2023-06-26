Montclare Home Depot evacuated after gas leak: People's Gas spokesperson

A Montclare Home Depot near Grand and Normandy was evacuated after a gas leak, a People's Gas spokesperson said.

Fire crews were called to the store near Grand and Normandy after someone smelled gas.

A People's Gas spokesperson said a forklift hit some equipment, causing a gas leak at the store.

People's Gas responded to turn off the gas. The store will make repairs to the equipment and then request to have the gas turned back on.

There were no injuries and the store eventually reopened.