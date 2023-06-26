BP Whiting refinery disruption triggers unplanned flaring as NW Indiana residents report smell

Portage, Indiana and other officials are urging residents to stop calling 911 over a sulfur smell; NIPSCO is investigating.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An operation disruption at BP's refinery in Whiting has led to residents across northwest Indiana to report a strange odor throughout the area, the Porter County Emergency Management Agency said.

Officials said severe weather conditions prompted an operation disruption at the refinery, which triggered an unplanned flaring of gases from the facility.

Officials said BP crews are managing the situation and there is no threat to the community.

Other industries in the area have also been contacted and there is no evidence of any other releases or spills.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will be conducting a follow-up evaluation

Officials across northwest Indiana are asking residents not to call 911 about a strange odor throughout the area.

Officials in Portage, Chesterton and Valparaiso and Porter County said they have received calls about residents reporting a sulfur smell.