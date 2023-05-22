Whole Foods evacuated after bomb threat: Evanston Police Department

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban Whole Foods was evacuated because of a bomb threat on Monday morning.

The Cook County Bomb Squad, along with canine units, helped police search the Evanston store near Church Street and Chicago Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

Customers and employees were evacuated until a full sweep was completed. The perimeter of the store blocked off for some time and there was traffic in the area.

Nothing suspicious was found, and the store has now re-opened. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or the FBI Chicago office at 312-421-6700.