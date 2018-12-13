HOLIDAY

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7 is continuing a holiday tradition and we need your help! It's your turn to vote for your favorite home in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.

The vote will last from 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 21 on ABC7 News This Morning.

2018 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT FINALISTS

Crissup Family in Plainfield


Mabus Family in Round Lake


Mills Family in Wheeling


Steffen Family in Newark


Strathmann Family in Lake in the Hills


Sternquist Family in Minooka
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homehomeholidaygreat chicago light fight
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
White Elephant gift ideas courtesy of Goodwill
Fill loved ones' stockings with Illinois lottery tickets
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More holiday
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Reports: Making your home smarter
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Consumer Reports: Bagless vs bagged vacuums
Consumer Reports: Save money on your water bill
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Bomb threats made in Chicago area, nationwide deemed 'not credible,' FBI says
Victim, gunman sought after Bridgeview funeral home shooting
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
1 dead in small plane crash at Porter County Regional Airport
VIDEO: Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on NYC subway
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Show More
Bizarre details surface on driver accused in deadly Texas crash
Passenger arrested for trying to smuggle live birds in hair rollers
Man accused of dismembering, grilling man found not guilty
Highland Park police release 'lip sync challenge' video
Suspect shoots self after exchanging gunfire with police inside school in Richmond, Ind.
More News