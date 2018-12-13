ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

CHICAGO (WLS) --ABC7 is continuing a holiday tradition and we need your help! It's your turn to vote for your favorite home in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.
The vote will last from 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 21 on ABC7 News This Morning.
2018 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT FINALISTS
Crissup Family in Plainfield
Mabus Family in Round Lake
Mills Family in Wheeling
Steffen Family in Newark
Strathmann Family in Lake in the Hills
Sternquist Family in Minooka