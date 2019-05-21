Chicago Furniture Bank helps turn houses into homes for people in need

CHICAGO -- A charity helping families turn empty spaces into comfortable homes is making Chicago proud.
Planning on doing some spring cleaning? If so, you might consider donating your gently used furniture and home goods to the Chicago Furniture Bank.
The nonprofit collects these items and passes them on to people in need who are moving into supportive housing.
Andrew Witherspoon, of Chicago Furniture Bank, and Freeman Banks, who has benefitted from the program, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about how it all works.
As of May 14, the organization has furnished more than 600 homes for nearly 1,700 people.
Chicago Furniture Bank partnered with Walter E. Smithe for the month of May to provide furniture packages to people in need. These packages include beds, couches, dressers, tables and chairs collected during Smithe's Trade In Sale.
To find out more about the Chicago Furniture Bank, visit www.chicagofurniturebank.org.
