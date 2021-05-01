Home & Garden

Illinois eviction moratorium could be extended amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A moratorium on evictions in Illinois that was set to expire Saturday could be extended.

A spokesperson for Governor JB Pritzker told ABC 7 Eyewitness news the extension should be announced before day's end Friday.

Illinois eviction moratorium for renters likely to extend, but don't get too far behind

The pandemic has been difficult for both tenants and landlords.

Plans to repair the roof of a Chicago Bronzeville neighborhood rental property are on hold.

"We were forced to defer maintenance we just don't have the funds and as these policies continue there's not much light at the end of the tunnel right now," said building owner Ibn Abney.

Abney was furloughed from his full-time job. His other source of income is rent from his 11 units around the city. He said while some tenants are struggling but keeping up, one has not communicated with him for a year and with the eviction moratorium he cannot take action.
"I depend on these properties I can't afford for them to go down," said Abney.

"We have to continue to run our businesses even though we are not getting the income to pay our bill," said Michael Glasser Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance, President. "There's a lot of pain for a lot of folks, yet one unique factor for housing providers is that we can't just close our doors."

Glasser said the rent delinquency during the pandemic could cost landlords $1 billion in Chicago.

The organization surveyed members and found:
-65% plan to make fewer capital improvements and
-46% have already cut their repairs and maintenance budgets

"We lose a year or longer and maintenance is not being done its the other tenants in the building that suffer," said Glasser.

The moratorium is expected to be extended in Illinois to make sure families can stay in their homes and the prevent the spread of COVID.
