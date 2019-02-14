HOME & GARDEN

Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell

EMBED </>More Videos

Another bizarre doorbell-licking incident was captured on camera, this time in Lake Worth, Florida.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WLS) --
Another bizarre doorbell-licking incident was captured on camera, this time in Lake Worth, Florida.

In this latest video, a man is seen standing outside the homeowner's front door before leaning in to lick the video doorbell several times. The man is holding what appears to be a stack of newspapers or a phone book and pauses for a few seconds to point at various sections of what he's holding, though it's unclear what he's trying to point out. He leans in for a few last licks before turning away.

The video became public after the homeowner shared it to the video doorbell company's app on Jan. 24. The homeowner claims that the man seen in the video used to live in the neighborhood but is now homeless.

"He's asked my husband for cigarettes a few times but now he's coming around way to (sic) much," the homeowner wrote. "This was last (sic) straw.. I've notified the police."

It's unclear whether the man faces any charges.

The incident in Florida comes weeks after another man was recorded licking a video doorbell in California for three hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homesurveillancesurveillance videosurveillance cameracaught on camerau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
See which Illinois cities have the most affordable housing
4 germiest places in your home revealed
Chicago ranks No. 3 on Orkin's list of bed bug cities
Built To Last
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Woman punched, kicked on Red Line train near Addison stop
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
VIDEO: Woman dragged in violent purse snatching
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
Parents accused of causing baby's daughter's death, over 60 fractures
Show More
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NY
Judge dies week after cancer diagnosis, still came to work
Autopsy: Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
American kids adopting British accents because of 'Peppa Pig'
More News