Quick Tip: Home improvement scam warning

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about home improvement scams.
The BBB said this complaint is always in their top 5 and people may be rushing now to get work done in the fall, before the cold weather hits.
The warning is about contractors who may be going door to door, offering a low price and asking for a deposit with no intentions of completing projects.
The BBB said you should always get three bids from contractors, do research on all of them and get references. Get a contract and pay for the work in portions with a credit card.