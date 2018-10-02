Quick Tip: Home improvement scam warning

The Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about home improvement scams.The BBB said this complaint is always in their top 5 and people may be rushing now to get work done in the fall, before the cold weather hits.The warning is about contractors who may be going door to door, offering a low price and asking for a deposit with no intentions of completing projects.The BBB said you should always get three bids from contractors, do research on all of them and get references. Get a contract and pay for the work in portions with a credit card.