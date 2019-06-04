Home & Garden

Residents see purple water after pump malfunction

Hundreds of people in Coal Grove, West Virginia turned on their faucets Monday to see something unexpected - purple water.

No, it was not special effects. It really looked purple.

WSAZ-TV reports the city flushed its water system several times Monday, but people are still being told to run the water until the color goes away.

Officials say the purple water could stain your laundry. But besides that, there's no real danger.

"Once it's diluted out, it's not dangerous at all," Stephen Burchett, water treatment plant operator, said.

Burchett said the vibrant color was caused by a pump malfunction; it dumped too much sodium permanganate into the water.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwateru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ald. Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges
Man killed, woman injured in Will County home invasion
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
Mayor, police meet after 52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Tuesday with showers early and late
Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa
Show More
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Jay-Z becomes world's first rapper billionaire
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court
More TOP STORIES News