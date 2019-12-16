Holiday family fun: Donna Bozzo shares tips for around Chicago, at home, out of town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Tis the season for holiday family fun! With Christmas just a couple weeks away - now is the time to create rich family holiday memories. So what can you do? We brought in our lifestyle expert - author and parenting expert Donna Bozzo who literally wrote the book on fun to give us some tips.
AROUND TOWN:
Santa in the Sky at 360 CHICAGO
Santa Claus will be on the observation deck - 1,000 feet above Chicago -- from 10 to 3 next Sunday at 360 Observation Deck, the 94th floor of the John Hancock. Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa. There will also be Christmas carols and a magic show. I say it's a best place to see all the lights!
WNDR MUSEUM
This Friday and Saturday it's an After Dark: winter wndrland at the Wndr Museum!
Wndr will turn the lights down.There will be no shortage of snow as the museum transforms into a winter wndrland. First entry is at 6:30pm and last entry is at 9:30pm. They are also collecting children's coats, pajamas, books and toys for Cradles to Crayons.
Tickets ($32 + tax)
Mary Poppins
There's magic in the suburbs - take the family to see Mary Poppins now playing at Drury Lane in Oakbrook.
OUT OF TOWN:
It's not too late to plan a family getaway for the whole family!
If a holiday get-away is on your list - it's not too late to take advantage of the Christmas school break and plan a family trip! I say plan a last minute trip to Kissimmee Florida. You're within minutes of all the theme parks - and other fantastic family activities like hot air ballooning and air boating. Kissimmee is the vacation home rental capital of the world. I find this is an ideal spot especially if you are like me and like to travel with extended family - you can rent amazing houses modeled after your child's favorite Disney characters with pools, game rooms, secret hideaways - and not be on top of the theme parks which can get overwhelming. So fun for little princes and princesses!
www.ExperienceKissimmee.com
AT HOME:
Set your family up for fun at home!
You don't have to leave home to create some magical holiday moments! I say stock up on the games and Christmas crafts at Home Depot. Set up a Santa Letter Writing Station for the kids with fun stickers and pens; play Pin The Nose On The Snowman; (you can also make this) decorate cookies (post on social media for votes) and this is super fun - Google Home has everything Santa. Track Santa super fun to do on Christmas Eve; call Santa; even give him your Christmas list!
For more fun ideas on what to do this fall with the family, look for Donna's book "Fidget Busters" and "What The Fun?!"
