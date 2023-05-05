WATCH LIVE

Homewood Flossmoor High School rejects offer for 2nd prom venue after dozens shut out due to size

Friday, May 5, 2023 9:42PM
Dozens of students have been shut out of prom 2023 at Homewood Flossmoor High School due to venue size.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Homewood-Flossmoor High School has rejected a last-minute offer to provide a second venue for this weekend's prom.

The school planned to have this year's prom at the venue they secured for the 2020 prom, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

But since then, the management company sold that larger venue and could only provide its smaller space. That means dozens of students won't be able to attend.

Businessman and philanthropist Early Walker quickly gathered resources to provide a second prom location for them on Saturday night.

Homewood Flossmoor said it is surveying impacted students to see if they are interested in an alternate event.

