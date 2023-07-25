Honeycomb Project collecting free school supplies for college-bound students in Chicago

A Whitney Young High School student joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the Honeycomb Project Summer Swarm Supply Drive.

Supplies can be dropped off at UCAN or Honeycomb Project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost back to school time, and a local supply drive is hoping you might think beyond the markers, crayons and pencils.

Volunteers with the Honeycomb Project are collecting dorm room essentials and personal care items.

They'll go to college-bound students from Chicago's West Side.

Max Boeke, a rising junior at Whitney Young High School, and Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder and executive director for "The Honeycomb Project," joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

It's the Summer Swarm Supply Drive.

Donations are being accepted through this Friday at two locations, the Honeycomb Project at 1625 N. Kingsbury St. or UCAN, on 3605 W. Fillmore St.