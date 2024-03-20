Local groups plan to put millions from MacKenzie Scott to good use: 'surprised and thrilled'

Who is MacKenzie Scott? The author and philanthropist who recently divorced Jeff Bezos is giving millions in donations to Chicago-area organizations.

Who is MacKenzie Scott? The author and philanthropist who recently divorced Jeff Bezos is giving millions in donations to Chicago-area organizations.

Who is MacKenzie Scott? The author and philanthropist who recently divorced Jeff Bezos is giving millions in donations to Chicago-area organizations.

Who is MacKenzie Scott? The author and philanthropist who recently divorced Jeff Bezos is giving millions in donations to Chicago-area organizations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three local groups will put a gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to good use helping others.

They are among 19 Chicago-area organizations receiving millions of dollars in grants from Scott. It's all part of $640 million pledged to nonprofits from the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Samantha Lara, 8, recently got a check-up and treatment for asthma, and she doesn't have to travel far.

In fact, they come to her in the fully equipped trailer run by Mobile Care Chicago.

"The areas with the highest concentration of kids with asthma are also the ones that have no allergy or asthma clinics," said Matt Siemer, with Mobile Care Chicago.

That's one of the reasons the Yield Giving organization, funded by Scott, chose Mobile Care Chicago for a $2 million grant. It's money the group said will help them expand services to more people, allowing patients to diagnose and get treatment sooner.

The group is one of several to receive grants from Scott's organization.

Scott has donated more than $16 billion in recent years.

The South Side Help Center is dedicated to testing and prevention of HIV and AIDS. They offer on-the-spot tests in a mobile van. And they can be seen handing out information and condoms in numerous locations on the South Side.

"We've never received such a large grant. And part of it is to increase medical services on the South Side," said Vanessa Smith, with the South Side Help Center.

In fact, the group applied for the $1 million grant, but Yield Giving's board awarded them $2 million, instead.

They also are concerned with homelessness, awarding South Suburban PADS with $1 million to help their mission of finding temporary and permanent housing for those in need.

"Surprised and thrilled: We thought it was a long shot, almost didn't believe it when the announcement came," said Doug Kenshol, with South Suburban PADS.

Of the more than 360 organizations across the country that received grants, 19 of them are in the state of Illinois.

See the full list here.