Honor flight takes veterans on day trip to Washington DC

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-are senior war veterans returned home from a one-of-a-kind journey to our nation's capital and back Wednesday evening.

More than 100 veterans that served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War landed at Midway Airport after spending the day in Washington D.C. as part of a tribute organized by Honor Flight Chicago.

The all-expense paid trip recognizes the bravery and sacrifices of our nation's veterans with a day of honor, gratitude and inspiration.

The 118 veterans left Midway early this morning and spent time touring Washington D.C. and visiting the various war memorials before they came home to a heroes welcome and celebration.

To date more than 9,000 veterans have made the trip. The flight, organizers say, is Honor Flight Chicago's 100th flight.
