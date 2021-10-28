chicago proud

ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans on honor flight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, veterans on honor flight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of local veterans, including the father of ABC7 Eyewitness News political reporter Craig Wall, were taken on an honor flight to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The group of 118 veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War took part in the honor flight. It's one of only four honor flights this year.

The group left from Midway International Airport Wednesday morning, spent time touring the nation's capital and visiting the various war memorials, before returning to a raucous reception at Midway Wednesday night.

Craig's father Bill Wall served in the Army during the Korean War. Craig served in the Navy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomidway airportveteranshonor flightchicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Maywood native turns football into film passion
Good Samaritans step up to help family who lost everything in fire
Holiday card drive spreads joy to adults with special needs
White Sox, Digs with Dignity surprise mom of 3 with home makeover
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News