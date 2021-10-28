ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans on honor flight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of local veterans, including the father of ABC7 Eyewitness News political reporter Craig Wall, were taken on an honor flight to Washington D.C. Wednesday.The group of 118 veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War took part in the honor flight. It's one of only four honor flights this year.The group left from Midway International Airport Wednesday morning, spent time touring the nation's capital and visiting the various war memorials, before returning to a raucous reception at Midway Wednesday night.Craig's father Bill Wall served in the Army during the Korean War. Craig served in the Navy.