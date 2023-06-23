Horse rescued from swimming pool in Florida

Special equipment had to be brought in to help a horse get out of a backyard pool. While it's not clear how the horse fell in the pool, its owner said it's doing fine.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WLS) -- Pasco County, Florida fire officials said they had to haul out the special equipment to rescue a horse from a swimming pool this week.

In a Facebook post, the Pasco County Fire Rescue said their Special Operations Team was called in Tuesday afternoon when the horse got spooked by another horse and jumped into a backyard swimming pool.

Firefighters worked to keep the horse calm as the special large animal rescue equipment was brought in. Then firefighters hopped into the pool to get the horse into a hoisting harness and carefully lifting her out of the water while keeping her nice and chill

Firefighters said the horse is in good condition, and her owner said she is doing fine and happy to be back on dry land.