Hot air balloon Burlington, WI: 3 seriously hurt after aircraft hits moving train

Burlington hot air balloon bounced off building then hit train, witness said
By CNN
Wisconsin hot air balloon accident seriously injures 3

BURLINGTON, Wis. -- Three people were seriously hurt when a hot air balloon crashed into a moving train in Burlington, Wisconsin Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash about 8:15 p.m. in Burlington, about 40 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounced off of it and then was hit by a train, WTMJ reported.

He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.

The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.

Two had to be airlifted, officials said.

City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone who may have additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department's Detective Bureau at 262-342-1104 or via email at rjones@burlington-wi.gov.
