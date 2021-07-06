CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Iowa man has been charged after Chicago police said he had a rifle inside a hotel room along the lakefront on the Fourth of July.
Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.
At about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive, a witness told police that a man had a rifle inside of a hotel room.
Police said Casteel was taken into custody without incident and a rifle and an additional gun were recovered from the scene. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
Chicago police say Iowa man had rifle inside hotel room on lakefront
TOP STORIES
Show More