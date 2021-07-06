Chicago police say Iowa man had rifle inside hotel room on lakefront

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Iowa man has been charged after Chicago police said he had a rifle inside a hotel room along the lakefront on the Fourth of July.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive, a witness told police that a man had a rifle inside of a hotel room.

Police said Casteel was taken into custody without incident and a rifle and an additional gun were recovered from the scene. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
