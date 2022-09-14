Chicago Lawn house badly damaged by gas explosion, Chicago fire officials say

Two walls of a house in Chicago Lawn have collapsed after a gas explosion Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Lawn home has been badly damaged by a gas explosion Wednesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

The explosion happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Claremont Avenue. The Chicago Fire Department said the explosion caused both sides of the house to collapse.

A man in his 60s was inside the home at the time, fire officials said. He had no visible injuries but was taken to Christ Hospital to be checked out. His condition is listed as stable.

No details on what caused the explosion have yet been released. It was also not known if any other homes were damaged.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.