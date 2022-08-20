New bodycam video shows aftermath shows aftermath of deadly Evansville, Indiana house explosion

3 people were killed and nearly 40 homes were damaged in the explosion.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- New body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly house explosion in Indiana.

In the video, first responders can be seen surveying the area.

Earlier this week, investigators said signs are pointing to a gas leak being the cause of the explosion.

Three people were killed and nearly 40 homes were damaged in the explosion.

Preliminary autopsy results released Monday for the three victims show they died of blunt force trauma and compression asphyxia.

