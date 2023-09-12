WATCH LIVE

Caught on video: Stolen vehicle crashes into home, causing massive explosion

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 3:30PM
Stolen vehicle crashes into home, causing massive explosion: VIDEO
An Oneida house explosion was caused by a stolen car crash, according to New York police.

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- A New York home was destroyed in an explosion caused by a crash involving a stolen vehicle, WSYR-TV reported.

It happened in Oneida early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle, stolen by a juvenile, crashed into the home.

Police said the crash, which happened around 3 a.m., severed the gas line into the house. Six homes were evacuated.

SEE ALSO | 8 injured in Decatur plant explosion, fire, ADM officials say

After nearly three hours of leaking gas, the home exploded. It forced first responders to hide behind fire trucks to dodge flying debris.

Bodycam video obtained by CNN captured the explosion.

No homeowners, neighbors or emergency crews were injured in the blast. Oneida Mayor Helen Acker posted on Facebook "there were no fatalities."

There is extensive damage to surrounding buildings. All utilities have been secured, and there is no danger to the public.

CNN contributed to this report.

