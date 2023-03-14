WATCH LIVE

South Dakota house explosion caused by snow on gas meter, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 10:14PM
A house explosion in South Dakota was caused by snow on a gas meter, officials said. Thankfully no one was hurt.

LAKE MADISON, S.D. (WLS) -- Incredible video released by a fire department in South Dakota shows a house explosion caused by snow.

The Lake Madison Fire Department released the video showing what they said is the second house explosion in recent weeks due to excessive snow on gas meters.

Fire officials said when large amounts of snow pile up on gas meters, the weight of it can cause pipes to fail.

No one was home at the time of this explosion and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials are reminding people to make sure they keep their gas meters clear of snow for their own safety.

CNN contributed to this report

