Woman seen leaving gas station after birthing baby found dead in restroom: Houston, TX police

A woman is seen on video leaving a Shell gas station on South Post Oak Road after giving birth to a baby who was found dead in the restroom, HPD says.

Houston police said surveillance video could help locate woman for questioning

HOUSTON -- A newly-released surveillance video shows a woman leaving the gas station restroom where a newborn baby was found dead about four months ago.

On April 2, at about 4:25 a.m., Houston Fire Department paramedics were called to a gas station on South Post Oak Road after a customer reportedly found an infant in the bathroom.

Surveillance footage shows a woman, who police believe to be the mother, going into the restroom and leaving in a white Cadillac about 15 minutes later.

On Monday, Calab Bowling, a homicide detective with the Houston Police Department, told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK the woman gave birth inside the restroom.

Houston police said the customer found the baby hours later.

Paramedics responded to the scene and attempted to provide medical assistance, but determined the baby had been dead for hours before being discovered, HPD said.

"No one else went inside that bathroom, and (the baby) was not there when she walked in before," Bowling said. "It's tragic that it's played out the way it has."

The woman hasn't been charged at this time, but she is wanted for questioning, according to police.

When asked if the mother possibly had a stillbirth, Bowling said investigators are looking for more information from the woman seen on the video.

Bowling said HPD has been unable to find any of the baby's family members.

The convenience store owner told KTRK in a previous report that the incident left employees traumatized.

The cause of death is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Bowling said he couldn't speak for the forensic investigators as to why the baby's cause of death hasn't been determined. He said right now, the most important part of the investigation on his side is identifying the mother.

He said authorities released the surveillance video after four months in hopes the public can help identify the woman, saying other investigative techniques have been exhausted.

"There are definitely other options available other than a gas station restroom, I would hope. If you're having any sort of medical emergency, I would hope you would go to any 24/7 clinic or hospital," Bowling said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted woman is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.