Business owner fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects who followed him from Texas bank: police

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two robbery suspects accused of following a business owner from a bank were shot and killed in Texas on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Houston police were called to a shooting in progress at 11:11 a.m. at Ruiz Cash & Carry Co. in Greater East End.

At the scene, they found two men dead with gunshot wounds.

The business owner told HPD he had just left the bank when he arrived at his business, parked, and was walking into the shop.

That's when he was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object, HPD said.

After he was hit, the business owner turned around and saw two masked men wearing gloves, police said. The owner immediately discharged his firearm.

An employee inside the store heard what was happening, came outside, and also fired shots, HPD said. The two suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said when shots were fired, a third suspect fled the location in a black Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plate number RTS-3919.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the scene, where one of the alleged suspects was seen covered in a sheet in the parking lot.

"I want to appeal to anyone who is watching. Please consider your actions. Please consider your decisions, because your choices have consequences. Unfortunately the suspects here, I would believe, have loved ones who will now be grieving their loss," Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher said. "But again, choices have consequences. We don't ever advocate for violence or crime, but our citizens do have the right to defend themselves. And choices have consequences, crime does not always pay."

HPD said the business owner is shaken up but OK. Ruiz Cash & Carry Co has reportedly been robbed in the past.

Anyone with information about the third suspect is encouraged to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).