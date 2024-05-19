Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed during argument on Austin sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument on the West Side late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened on the sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood's 500-block of North Leamington Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Two people took out guns, and one fired shots, police said.

Police said a 44-year-old man dropped a handgun after he suffered a gunshot wound to his eye. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back and three more to his arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said a 27-year-old woman later walked into Loretto Hospital with a graze wound to her cheek. She was listed in good condition before being treated and released.

Officers found a handgun on the scene. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

