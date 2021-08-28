product recalls

Over 200K Razor hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

Hoverboards sold at Walmart, Target
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Over 200K hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

More than 200,000 hoverboards sold at several retailers in-store and online are being recalled because they can catch on fire.

The issue is with a removable battery pack in the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards made by Razor USA.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has reports of more than 20 hoverboards with lithium-ion battery packs overheating.

In some instances, there was smoke or fire.

No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Hoverboard ignites on video
EMBED More News Videos

Incredible video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows a hoverboard fire in north suburban Highland Park - a fire that did extensive damage to a home there.



The recall affects those hoverboards sold between September 2016 and August of 2017.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us and through online retailers.

Customers who have these hoverboards are asked to contact Razor USA for information on how to return the product.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
product recallstoys r usfirerecallhoverboardu.s. & worldwalmartconsumer product safety commissiontarget
PRODUCT RECALLS
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Nearly 200K COVID-19 rapid test kits recalled
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News