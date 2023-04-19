Money Smart Week: Best ways to save money according to Chicago City Treasurer

Five tips for budgeting and getting out of debt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week is Money Smart Week and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin gave some money-saving tips to get you started.

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin has five tips to get out of debt.

Create a budget

It is never too late to create a budget. Write things down keep track spending or use secure online tools like Mint.com to create a budget.

Pay as much as you can

Putting as much as you can towards your credit card payment every month will help you get out of debt. It helps to pay off your entire balance.

Look for better rates

There may be better options and rates than the plans you are in now.

Save money

Save whenever you can. Creating an account that is not easily accessible, such as an account that is not connected to a debit card, is a great way to save. Teach the young people around you to save as well.

Don't give up

Stay committed when it comes to money management. If you have hiccups or stray from your planned path, do not give up. Financial empowerment is important and it is possible to get out of debt.