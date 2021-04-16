Food & Drink

Tips for how to cook perfect steak from Steak 48

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather is looking good for grilling. Your grilling skills might need a quick refresh after a long Chicago winter!

Brian Key is the Executive Chef at Steak 48 downtown, joined ABC7 to talk steak, including five simple things to remember if you're making the meal at home.

Brian's Tips and Tricks to Making the Perfect Steak at Home:
-Selection: Pay attention to the marbling when selecting your cut. I've brought a few different types here to show you the difference.
-Preparation: Keep it simple. Add a little bit of pepper, salt and olive oil and you're good to go.
-Cooking method: Use your grill all year long if you can at a really hot temperature.

-Timing: Timing will depend on the type and thickness of the cut.
-Display: Show off by pairing your perfect steak with some great spuds and veggies and possibly finish off with a few show-stopping desserts.

For more information, visit www.steak48.com.
