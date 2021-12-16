blood donations

How to donate blood during the American Red Cross shortage: UChicago Medicine surgeon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How to donate blood during an ongoing shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the American Red Cross has continued to face historically low blood-supply levels, a Chicago hospital said that could impact care.

Doctor Priya Prakash, a trauma surgeon at University of Chicago Medicine medical center, joined ABC7 on Thursday to discuss the blood shortage she has seen first-hand.
Prakash talked about what kind of injuries blood donations are frequently used for, why hospitals have seen an uptick in trauma patients recently, and the ongoing need for Type O blood specifically. She also discussed the process of donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic and how viewers can donate blood to those in need.

The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is scheduled for Jan. 12-13.
