Taxes 2022: Last minute filing tips in the final hours before Tax Day deadline

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you haven't filed your taxes yet there are a few different options before midnight. The deadline to file your 2021 income tax return or file for an extension is midnight Monday.If you're filing the old fashioned way, you should make sure your envelope is post marked April 18. You should also consider purchasing a tracking option at your local post office.At this late hour, electronic filing is strongly suggested. If you do this, click and send by midnight. And if you can't, make sure you file for an extension."I would say first file an extension because first of all, extension will give you more time to file which is October 17," said Kemberley Washington, a former IRS agent and tax expert at Forbes Advisor.Washington noted that even with an extension, you still have to pay today. So how do you know what to pay, if you haven't filed?"It can get a little bit complex, but look at your last year's tax return. They talked about how much you owe last year, and at the very least, give or take, you want to send that money over to the IRS and that way you reduce any penalties or interest that the IRS can charge to your account," Washington said.You can also set up a payment plan at www.irs.gov and find a list of in-person centers set up, nationwide.Washington advised that when filing, remember the tax credits that can save you money."So the three major ones, again, is the Earned Income Tax Credit, which increase about to $1,500 even if you don't have kids, so that's a big deal. The Child Tax Credit, of course, that's another big deal. You may have received some payments in 2021. But this year, of course, you may be eligible for additional payments," she said.There are also increases to The Child and Dependent Care Credit to claim expenses form a nanny or babysitter.Despite pandemic delays last tax season, the Deputy Secretary of the U.S Department of Treasury said IRS workers are clearing the backlog and keeping up with this season's filings."We're doing both at the same time. So, if you filed your taxes online, which is what we recommend that you do, and you have a refund due and everything goes through, you should get your refund within 21 days. And at the same time, we're working to clear the backlog," said Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.The IRS also said there are $1.5 billion in refunds still available for those who have not filed their 2018 tax return. But experts warned Monday is also the last day to send that paperwork or you will lose out on anything you were owed.