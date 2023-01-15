Having trouble sleeping? Expert's best practices for a good night's rest

Wondering how to sleep better? Here are some tips from an expert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the most important things for your health, besides a good diet and exercise, is sleep. But, our everyday schedules can often make getting a good night sleep seem like a dream.

Certified Sleep Specialist Doctor Angela Holliday-Bell says the first step to getting better sleep its making it a priority.

"Set up your day and your evening with sleep in mind, as opposed to leaving it as an afterthought," Holliday-Bell said.

Keeping your waking and sleeping times consistent will also help you get better rest. This helps your body get into a rhythm that will promote rest when it's time for you to sleep. You can increase the benefits of having a consistent sleep schedule by creating a relaxing routine that helps you wind down right before hitting your pillow.

Once you're in bed, the key to staying asleep is keeping your room dark, quiet and cool.

"Your body temperature has to actually decrease by one to two degrees in order to facilitate the transition for sleep," Holliday-Bell said. A room temperature of 62 to 68 degrees is optimal for most people.

Blocking out light, especially from electronics, will ensure you don't interfere with your natural melatonin release. You should sleep with electronics away from your bed to avoid the temptation of scrolling when you should be snoozing.