How to help Afghanistan: Refugee organizations will play critical role, foreign policy experts say

By
How Chicagoans can help Afghan refugees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds, Refugee One on Chicago's Far North Side is standing by. The organization had already made plans to help until the sudden Taliban takeover left the country in chaos.

"Last week we were preparing to send about 10 of our staff to Ft. Lee where they anticipated having a large number of Afghan special immigrant visa holders arrive," said Jims Porter, a spokesperson for Refugee One.

The special immigrant visa holders include Afghan drivers, interpreters and anyone else who risked their lives to help the United States Government during the war that spanned two decades.

Elizabeth Shackelford, with Chicago Council on Global Affairs, calls it an intelligence failure not to expect the Taliban to move so fast.

"The biggest failure is we have not gotten all the allies out who have helped us through the war and we should be ashamed of it as this stage," Shackelford said.

Foreign policy experts say what Americans can do is help support refugee organizations who will be critical in getting Afghan allies out of the country and settled in the U.S.

"Their lives are at risk and also their families' lives are at risk because of the support they provided the United States," Porter said.

President Biden stands by his decision to withdraw troops, a decision Shackelford said is the right one and should have been made years ago after Osama Bin Laden was killed.

"Had we left Afghanistan a decade ago, how many of our troops wouldn't have passed away and how many of our Afghans would not have worked for us and are now in harm's way?" Shackelford said.

Shackelford said that, similar to the way Vietnam ended, a Taliban takeover with an ugly ending was inevitable no matter how long the U.S. stayed.
