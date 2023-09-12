The Morocco earthquake death toll has risen to more than 2,900 people.

Chicago area Moroccan community bands together after earthquake kills at least 2.9K people

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Moroccan population in Chicago is relatively small, and amounts to just over 2,000 people.

But, the community has come together to help in any way they can, and are in constant contact with relatives there.

Sanaa Elmaazi said her heart sank when she found out on Friday that a powerful earthquake struck her home country of Morocco. Immediately, she reached out to relatives there, and hours later, she confirmed they were all OK.

"My grandmother, who's 90 years old with Alzheimer's, spent the night in the street, and we're just really scared for them, too," Elmaazi said.

Elmaazi said the small Moroccan community in Chicago has grown closer the past few days by organizing relief efforts.

"It was amazing to see them coming together, checking on each other's families," Elmaazi said.

The rare and powerful earthquake has killed more than 2,900 people, a figure that could rise as rescue teams still struggle to reach remote villages.

Marilyn Diamond, an honorary consul general for Morocco in Illinois, said the Moroccan government is grateful for the global outpouring of help and supplies.

"The country needs not only medical assistance, but psychologists are in demand right now. School children have been traumatized by this," Diamond said.

Tim Lukas never imagined he'd be a witness to such a humanitarian crisis.

He and his friend, Yassine Smahi, are from Mount Prospect. He joined Smahi on a business trip to Morocco when the earthquake struck.

They decided to help, driving toward the devastation with food and water.

"During the moment when we were grabbing supplies, other Moroccans found out what we were doing and instantly wanted to pitch in. They might not have been able to get there, but they wanted to give us supplies to give to them," Lukas said.