How to make a flower bouquet for Valentine's Day

Learn how to make a flower bouquet if you are still figuring out Valentine's Day gift ideas for someone special.

Learn how to make a flower bouquet if you are still figuring out Valentine's Day gift ideas for someone special.

Learn how to make a flower bouquet if you are still figuring out Valentine's Day gift ideas for someone special.

Learn how to make a flower bouquet if you are still figuring out Valentine's Day gift ideas for someone special.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flowers top of the list of the most popular gifts for Valentine's Day.

If your gift includes blossoms this year, one of the best ways to stand out is to make your own bouquet.

Hosting a bouquet bar is quickly becoming a new trend, where people create their own bouquets to bring home with them. The fun activity can be a perfect way to celebrate Valentine's and Galentine's Day this year, if you are looking for a unique way to spend some quality time.

Liza Roeser, CEO and founder of FiftyFlowers visited ABC7 to share some tips for crafting the perfect bouquet.