NICU babies look adorable celebrating Valentine's Day at Advocate Children's Hospital: PHOTOS

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Happy Valentine's Day from the NICU babies and staff at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge!

Babies in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrated their first Valentine's Day in adorable outfits.

Not only were the outfits adorable, but so were the bows, hearts, and roses that celebrated their cribs.

