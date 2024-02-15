Brookfield Zoo animals receive Valentine's Day treats: VIDEO

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Animals at the Brookfield Zoo celebrated Valentine's Day with some special treats Wednesday.

The animals got heart-shaped treats, including ones made of ice, fruit and raw meat.

Grey seals and bottlenose dolphins enjoyed festive ice and gelatin treats.

An Amur leopard named Sasha received raw meat pieces shaped into a hearts.

A pink cockatoo named Jasper player with heart-shaped paper cutouts and was offered sliced strawberries.

The animal care staff regularly provides enrichment treats to the animals, the Brookfield Zoo said.