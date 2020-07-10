accuweather

Preparing for a hurricane: Food in the washing machine and more hacks

When preparing for a hurricane, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out. Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts, and the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
Stock up on these foods that will last a long time but will also provide essential vitamins and nutrients.



WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead. During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready to flush the toilet. Also be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

