stress

Summer 2022: 5 easy ways to reduce stress amid inflation, shortages

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

5 easy ways to reduce stress amid inflation, shortages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inflation costs and product shortages have a lot of Americans stressed out.

Fitness and health expert Stephanie Mansour shared five tips to stay stress-free.

She said the key is to increase dopamine levels in your body and do slow activities to increase circulation and slow down your heart rate.
Mansour recommended drinking hot tea to force yourself to slow down and counting your breaths, which helps calm the body.

"Training your nervous system to slow down, relax and unwind is one of they key principles in yoga," said the Step it Up with Steph founder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloophealthfitnessinflationsupply chainsummereconomystress
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRESS
Here's how climate change can impact trees
5 tips for easing, managing stress symptoms
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Sunday Scaries are at an all-time high, report says
TOP STORIES
8 injured, 4 kids seriously hurt in north suburban crash, ISP says
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
Man killed in drive-by shooting ID'd; 4 others injured: authorities
LIVE: Cop injured in Chicago shootout to released from hospital
National Puerto Rican Day Parade making big comeback
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
Family of 3-year-old killed in Chicago bike accident to sue: lawyer
Show More
North Side rallies for safe streets after toddlers killed in crashes
Why Amy Schumer is being linked to a national tampon shortage
Our Chicago: Democratic candidates for Cook County assessor
21 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Weather: Showers possible early Sunday
More TOP STORIES News