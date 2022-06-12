Summer 2022: 5 easy ways to reduce stress amid inflation, shortages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inflation costs and product shortages have a lot of Americans stressed out.
Fitness and health expert Stephanie Mansour shared five tips to stay stress-free.
She said the key is to increase dopamine levels in your body and do slow activities to increase circulation and slow down your heart rate.
Mansour recommended drinking hot tea to force yourself to slow down and counting your breaths, which helps calm the body.
"Training your nervous system to slow down, relax and unwind is one of they key principles in yoga," said the Step it Up with Steph founder.
