CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, March 17.
If you're not registered, you don't have much time left. Online voter registration ends March 1.
To vote in Illinois you must:
- Be a United States Citizen
- Be at least 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election
- Live in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day
- Not be serving a prison sentence
- Not claim the right to vote anywhere else
Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
If you meet those qualifications, you can go to the State Board of Elections' website.
To register, you'll need:
- Valid Illinois Identification (Driver's License or State ID)
- The date that license or ID was issued
- The last four digits of your Social Security Number
- Your birthdate
If you don't have time to register before March 1, however, you'll still have another chance on Election Day.
On March 17 you'll have to go to your home precinct to vote.
To find your polling place and local ballot:
Cook County Voter Information
Will County Voter Information
Kane County Voter Information
DuPage County Voter Information
McHenry County Voter Information
Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information
Chicago Board of Elections
Before you go, remember to bring two pieces of identification, one of which must have your current address.
Jalyn Henderson is a Community Journalist at ABC 7 Chicago. She tells stories on the north side of Chicago in neighborhoods like Uptown, Edgewater, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, West Ridge and Rogers Park. If you have a story to share in these neighborhoods you can send an email to Jalyn.L.Henderson@abc.com
Registering to vote online for 2020 Illinois Primary Election
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More