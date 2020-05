Registering to vote online for 2020 Illinois Primary Election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, March 17.If you're not registered, you don't have much time left. Online voter registration ends March 1.- Be a United States Citizen- Be at least 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election- Live in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day- Not be serving a prison sentence- Not claim the right to vote anywhere elseIf you meet those qualifications, you can go to the State Board of Elections' website. - Valid Illinois Identification (Driver's License or State ID)- The date that license or ID was issued- The last four digits of your Social Security Number- Your birthdateIf you don't have time to register before March 1, however, you'll still have another chance on Election Day.On March 17 you'll have to go to your home precinct to vote.Before you go, remember to bring two pieces of identification, one of which must have your current address.