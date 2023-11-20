How to watch 104th annual 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philly

The first Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation will be back on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway this year with the best balloons, floats, marching bands and special performances.

Watch the 2023 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning. The preshow begins at 8:30 a.m. EST and the parade gets underway at 9 a.m. EST.

The event will be hosted by 6abc Action News' Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli.

Special guests making appearances include Joey Graziadei from the upcoming 28th season of "The Bachelor," Carson Kressley from "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and "Dancing with the Stars" season 13, "Good Morning America" contributing weather correspondent Sam Champion, and ESPN's Kevin Negandhi.

Among the musical guests making appearances at the parade are The Commodores, The Village People, Colin Stough from "American Idol," and Tito Puente Jr. Viewers will also enjoy a special holiday dance performance from ABC's hit "Dancing with the Stars" current pros Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson and Koko Iwasaki, choreographed exclusively for the parade audience.

Also in attendance will be crowd favorites Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. And, as tradition holds, Santa Claus will close out the parade to mark the official start of the Christmas season!

Watch the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the video player above on Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. EST or you can also watch on Hulu.

