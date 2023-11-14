Howard Brown Health workers to begin 2-day strike at Chicago clinics Tuesday

Howard Brown Health workers will walk off the job Tuesday as part of a two-day strike at clinics across Chicago.

Workers plan to walk off the job at 8 a.m. and plan to strike Tuesday and Wednesday.

Howard Brown Health is the largest LGBTQ+ healthcare clinic system in the Midwest. This will be the union's second strike in a year.

Unionized workers, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, say they're fighting for equity for Chicago's North and South side workers. They're demanding better patient care, living wages, affordable insurance, protections from layoffs, and more.

Howard Brown Health says they plan to maintain scheduled appointments for all services Tuesday and Wednesday but patients could experience some delays.

Meanwhile union leaders plan to hold a news conference later Tuesday. A large rally at a clinic in Lakeview is set for Wednesday.

The union plans to also boycott Howard Brown's Brown Elephant thrift stores.