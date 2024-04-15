H&R Block working on 'bad gateway message' preventing customers from e-filing taxes

Some last-minute tax filers encountered issued while e-filing with H &R Block on Monday.

The company said they were aware of an issue preventing some users from e-filing their returns.

"Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted," the company said on X.

H &R Block advised customers to try again later or to print and mail the return.

The deadline for most to file their taxes is Monday, April 15.

Some users said they were getting multiple charges on their credit cards.

A company spokesperson said those paying an e-filing fee by credit card could see temporary authorization hold.

"These holds will expire. You will not be charged. It usually takes 3-5 business days for holds to expire depending on your bank," the company assured on X.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.