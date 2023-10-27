Trez Van Pugh III, owner of Sip and Savor, talks about the partnership.

Hulu teams up with Chicago coffee shop Sip and Savor for 'Black Cake'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hulu is set to premiere a new drama next week called "Black Cake."

And ahead of that debut, the streaming giant is teaming up with Black-owned bakeries and coffee shops across the United States including one South Side favorite in Bronzeville.

Trez Van Pugh III, owner of "Sip and Savor," talked about how they are giving away a hundred cups of coffee at all three locations and will be showcasing a special rum-soaked Caribbean dessert.

Sip and Savor also recently opened up new shops in the South Loop and in Edgewater.