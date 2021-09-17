localish

Made in America had a Wu Tang-themed bodega that brought New York to Philadelphia

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Fans of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga geared up for season 2 at the Wu-Tang Bodega at Made In America Festival.

The Wu-Tang Bodega is inspired by the group's roots in New York City and their rise to success with the creation of the 36 Chambers album; highlighted in season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.


Festival attendees had the chance to interact with the bodega and elements of the show leading up to the season premiere which aired September 8, only on Hulu.

