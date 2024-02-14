Highland Park woman accused of trafficking 2 women, 2 children, forcing them to work

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park woman has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after allegedly holding two women and two children in her home against their will, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said Highland Park police received a tip in January regarding potential human trafficking taking place at a home in the 500-block of Onwentsia Avenue in Highland Park.

On Feb. 7, members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group, Highland Park police and Homeland Security investigators conducted a search warrant at the home. There, they found evidence Gladys Ibanez Olea, 34, was involved in trafficking four people from Mexico, officials said.

A 19-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son and a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother were rescued.

All four were relocated to safety and are receiving services, police said.

The investigation revealed Olea arranged for the four to be illegally escorted into the United States around July 2023, officials said.

The victims who were not related did not know each other beforehand.

"Olea promised housing, safety, and jobs, but after arriving, Olea took possession of their identification, money, and other goods," police said.

The women and teen were forced to work to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the United States, police said. The alleged debt continually grew.

Police said there were padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator in the home, the teen was forced to work illegally rather than attend school and Olea would prevent the toddler from falling asleep during the day by giving him cold baths.

The victims were also told their remaining family in Mexico would be killed if they did not follow Olea's demands, police said.

Olea was arrested Tuesday at her home without incident, and charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude.

Additional charges are possible.

Olea is being held in the Lake County Jail, and was due in court Wednesday morning.